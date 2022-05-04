KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Break out the cake, it is time to celebrate.

Lulu Liquor Cakes has officially opened their doors to the public.

Mother and daughter team, Laura and Tessa LaRue, have been anticipating this day for quite sometime. They have mastered to create the perfect treat for the adults who have a sweet tooth.

Unlike any other, Lulu Liquor Cakes are baked with more than just flour, eggs, and sugar. They add your favorite types of alcohol to give this sweet dish a twist.

We got to see up close how the LaRue girls make the perfect treat.

Head over to their storefront on 941 N Broadway, or visit their website for more information.