KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local business combined two of your favorite things to create the ultimate treat.

Lulu Liquor Cakes takes your favorite cake flavors and infuses them with your your choice of rum, vodka, bourbon, and more.

After operating as a mobile business for about two years, Lulu Liquor is gearing up to move into their brick and mortar store off of North Broadway this March.

This treat makes the perfect adult gift, and if requested, can also be made without alcohol for anyone wanting that option.

Be sure to say hello to Lulu Liquor Cakes at this year’s Man Show.

For more information on them, visit their website and Facebook page.