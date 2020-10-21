Luxury & comfort for your family in a Lincoln Aviator

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Is your family in the market for a new vehicle? You’ll find luxury and comfort in the 2020 Lincoln Aviator Black Label Grand Touring at Ted Russel Ford.

The Aviator is a custom-designed luxury SUV with seating for up to 7 and a 5-star IIHS safety

rating. The smooth drive boasts impressive power and capability combined with the sleek

aviation-inspired body lines and technology that meets your needs before you have them.

Some of the Lincoln Aviator’s most notable features include:



• 494 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of Torque

• 56 MPG with 3.0L Gasoline Engine & Electric Motor & Battery

• 360 degree Camera

• Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam Assist & Lane Centering

• Speed Sign Recognition

• Wireless Charging Pad

• Full 2nd row Console

• Quad Zone Climate Control

