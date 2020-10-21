Luxury & comfort for your family in a Lincoln Aviator

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Is your family in the market for a new vehicle? You’ll find luxury and comfort in the 2020 Lincoln Aviator Black Label Grand Touring at Ted Russel Ford.
The Aviator is a custom-designed luxury SUV with seating for up to 7 and a 5-star IIHS safety
rating. The smooth drive boasts impressive power and capability combined with the sleek
aviation-inspired body lines and technology that meets your needs before you have them.
Some of the Lincoln Aviator’s most notable features include:
• 494 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of Torque
• 56 MPG with 3.0L Gasoline Engine & Electric Motor & Battery
• 360 degree Camera
• Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam Assist & Lane Centering
• Speed Sign Recognition
• Wireless Charging Pad
• Full 2nd row Console
• Quad Zone Climate Control
To learn more about the Lincoln Aviator, click here.