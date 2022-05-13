KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Sevierville bridal boutique is ready to help you say yes to the dress.

Magical Mountain Bridal offers unique looks for any bride’s budget. Owner, Lesley Safer, came up with the idea to open up her own bridal store after only having 2 dresses to choose from during her own wedding season.

From gowns to accessories a bride can find her whole wedding day look at the boutique.

Safer wants to help brides stay cost effective as possible. Her gown prices range from $800 to $1200, and also offers discounted veils to those buying a dress in store.

Magical Mountain Bridal are soon expanding their purpose and will be offering Mother-of-the-Bride dresses too.

For more information on the store visit their website, or give them a call at (865) 304-2464.