KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get ready to be covered in Pixie Dust as Knoxville’s youngest actors put on the classic Disney movie.

The Knoxville Children’s Theatre will be holding productions of Tinker Bell starting Friday, June 9, and running until Sunday, June 25. Click here for show tickets. The shows will take place at The Knoxville Children’s Theatre located off E. Churchwell Avenue.

Children between the ages of 8 through 18 have practiced their lines, designed the set, and more to showcase for you.

This production tells the story of the beloved Disney fairy, Tinker Bell. You can expect to see some familiar characters throughout the play including Peter Pan, Lost Boys, and Wendy.

This play is in partnership with the Clayton Foundation as well as other notable names including the Tennessee Art Commission, the City of Knoxville, and more.

The show is directed by Artistic Director, Dennis Perkins.

If your child has a love for acting, auditions for their next production, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, will be held on Monday, June 12. Visit their website to learn more.