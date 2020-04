KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Being away from friends and family can be tough and emotional. Cheer them up by mailing them a hug! Erin Barnett and her son Mario show us this easy and heartfelt DIY hug project.

Here’s the poem they used in the project, found on Pinterest:

I miss you when you are far away. I’d love to see you everyday, but since I can’t come over and play I’m mailing you this hug today.