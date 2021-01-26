Make a plan for planning in 2021 with advice from Origami Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – How do you plans keep changing? As we continue to navigate a pandemic, the unexpected may put many of our plans on hold. To help us map out our days, weeks and months is owner of Origami Day, Samantha Lane.

  1. Make moments matter. Moments create meaning, and help habits to stick.
  2. Zoom in. Instead of mapping out long periods of time, start small. Plan out a week, or even a day, to keep it manageable.
  3. Keep it simple. There is no magic bullet for planning, but keeping one planner for all of your activities will keep you from feeling overwhelmed with multiple calendars.

For more time management advice and tools, visit origamiday.com.

