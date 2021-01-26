Make a plan for planning in 2021 with advice from Origami Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - It has been a difficult year for first responders in all walks of life, including our military and their families. For those leaving the service, attempting to re-enter the workforce in the middle of a pandemic has been and continues to be a challenge. But there's help available right now through a partnership of a business near you and a national organization you know.

Sport Clips Haircuts, together with its partners and clients, recently reached a landmark goal of $1 Million raised to help the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) provide scholarships to veterans preparing for civilian careers. These awards provide up to $5,000 of assistance per semester per recipient to help cover the cost of tuition and fees for service members and veterans in the rank of E-5 and below. The application window for the VFW’s “Sport Clips Help a Hero Scholarship” program is now open for your viewers who are serving or have served in the military to apply for scholarship money for this fall.