Make a splash at the Family Fin Fest celebrating Shark Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Discovery is hosting a Shark Week celebration, “Shark Week Family Fin Fest,” in Downtown Knoxville on July 24th. The fun will be held on Market Square with lots of fun and free activities. The fun begins at 7 p.m.

There will be shark photo opportunities, face painting, nail painting, a Baby Shark dance party and shark-themed trivia for a chance to win prizes such as koozies, candy, foam fin hats, plush sharks, t-shirts, and Shark Week swag. 

Then from 9 to 10 p.m. on the Market Square big screen, get a sneak peek of “Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark,” an advance screening of a never-before-seen Shark Week special.

