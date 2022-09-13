KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tonight Sept. 13th the Make A Wish foundation of East Tennessee will throw their W.I.S.H. society fundraiser at Ancient Lore Village to raise funds to make children’s dreams come true in East Tennessee.

At 6pm this evening Ancient Lore Village will welcome guests onto their magical property for a night of fun and fundraising for a great cause. The W.I.S.H. society fundraising event benefits the Make A Wish foundation of East Tennessee and one hundred percent of proceeds from the event will go towards making the dreams of children come true throughout our community. You can pre-register for this event or you can buy tickets at the door. There will be music, axe throwing, archery, and many more activities giving visitors a great time for a fantastic cause.

For more information visit the Make A Wish foundation of East Tennessee website.