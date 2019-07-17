Make breakfast a breeze with easy banana nut muffins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get a little kitchen inspiration with these banana nut muffins. This simple recipe delivers fresh muffins in just about 30 minutes. Even in the heat of the summer, you can do 30 minutes of baking! Especially when the result is a delicious breakfast or snack with just the right amount of sweet. What I love about these muffins – well, basically everything – but one of the things I love the most is that the banana is not overwhelmed by other ingredients and the result is a delicious buttery banana treat.

This is a family recipe from my grandmother. It is not unusual to find grandma’s banana bread at our family gatherings. These days many of us have switched to making muffins instead of a loaf because of the quick cooking time and convenience of having individual portions. A bonus is that in loaf or muffin form, this freezes well so you can stock up for quick weekday breakfasts when you are running out the door. To be clear, that is a daily occurrence at my house once school starts.

Save those bananas that have been sitting on the counter for a few days too many. You know the ones that are starting to look more brown than yellow. Overripe, mushy bananas make the best banana bread!

Banana Nut Muffins

Ingredients:

1 cup granulated sugar

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

2 eggs

3 overripe bananas, mashed

3 tablespoons buttermilk

2 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp kosher salt (or ½ tsp table salt)

½ cup chopped pecans or walnuts



Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°.

Cream the butter and sugar together in a stand mixer. Add the eggs, bananas, and buttermilk, and mix until well combined.

Add the flour, baking soda, and salt. Mix on low until combined. Stir in the nuts.

Makes 1 loaf or 12-15 muffins. For the loaf, bake 50-60 minutes. Muffins will bake 18-20 minutes.