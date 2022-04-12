KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Smile, you’re on camera.

Say Cheese Photo Fun is bringing the party to your next event.

With 6 photo booths to choose from, you and your guests will have plenty of memories to cherish forever. One photo booth that is catching everyone’s eye these days is their 360 Photo Booth. This photo opportunity allows you and your friends to get a fun, moving, and panoramic view picture.

From weddings, corporate events, birthday parties, and more, Say Cheese Photo Fun’s mission is to ensure they enhance every customer experience.

Currently, they ate offering many discounts on select photo booths, and with wedding and prom season on the horizon, they won’t be here for long.

For more information on Say Cheese Photo Fun and how you can book them for your next event, visit their website or give them a call at 865-312-1060.