KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — An incident report from the Knox County Sheriff's Office on a Heiskell dog attack that left a 7-month-old child severely injured has been released. Deputies responded Saturday to a home on Depot Road to find that a 7-month old boy had been attacked by 70 pound Red Nose Pit Bull named Keelo.

The report says that the child had severe injures to the head, right chest area, shoulder and that there was blood around him on the floor. The dog's owners, the child's grandparents, along with police were keeping Keelo in the bathroom. While there, police were able to get a catchpole loop around the dog's neck. The officers then took him from the house into a police vehicle. According to the report, Keelo was vomiting clear liquid intermittently on the way to the vehicle. He was taken to Young Williams Animal Center.