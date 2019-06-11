BREAKING NEWS

Make your own quilt along the East Tennessee Quilt Shop Hop

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 04:35 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 04:35 PM EDT

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The East Tennessee Quilt Shop Hop is underway! Stop by all 12 participating quilt shops and you could be entered to win the grand prize, a value of $1200 dollars in quilting goods, from each of the shops. The Quilt Shop Hop is happening now until June 15. Happy hopping!

