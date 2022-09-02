KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A timeless snack is perfect for your next tailgate.

Proper Popcorn specializes in making the best popcorn that has over 50 flavors. From traditional movie theater butter to even a birthday cake flavor, you can find the perfect taste for everyone in the family.

Co-founder and flavor master, Adam Johnson says that Proper Popcorn is perfect for any occasion. From tailgating, to a baby shower you can customize your flavors and coloring to match any theme.

Proper Popcorn has two locations that offer you unlimited, free samples of any kind. Johnson says, flavors regularly change with the season and always is thinking about the next big taste to make.

Their busiest months come around the holiday season. Proper Popcorn offers large tins of any flavor to make the perfect gift. All bags and tins can be shipped worldwide.

For more information, visit their website and and Instagram page.