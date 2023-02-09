KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spend Valentine’s Day giving back and spending time with the cutest four-legged friends.

This year, Young-Williams Animal Center will be selling Valentine’s Day cards. The proceeds will go back to the center so they can continue to care for the lost, stray, abandoned and abused animals they take in everyday.

The cards will feature their adorable animals with cute sayings for the special animal lover in your life. Packs of 12 will be sold for 15 dollars at their Division Street location.

If you are looking to spend Valentine’s Day with a furry companion, you can take part in the Doggie Date Trip. On Tuesday, February 14 You can take a dog out on the town for Valentine’s Day. Click here to fill out an application and get your date on the books.

Participants must be at least 18 or older.

Kitten season is almost here and Young-Williams Animal Center is hoping to add more foster parents ahead of the anticipated influx. Visit their website to learn more about how you can become a foster parent to one of their residents.