KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Salty Crossing is an Artisan Soapery based out of the East Tennessee area, creating all-natural, simple line of soaps and ‘fancy’ soaps.

Sculpting, molding and stamping, each handmade soap has its own unique, tiny details. Salty Crossing is where art and saponification collide, and owner Elizabeth Cross often drafts and 3D prints her own tools to achieve her one-of-a-kind designs.

Salty Crossing knows transparency is important and is transparent in labeling every ingredient found in its soaps. Not only making it a beautiful piece of art, but nourishing for your body!

Lending an environmental impact and making sure all soaps are plastic free, Cross packages her soaps in boxes made from recycled cardboard and are even shipped in plastic free, cardboard boxes with paper tape and packing materials.

To learn more about Salty Crossings Soapery, visit their website.