KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Her designs can be seen on Blackheart Records, Knoxville History Project’s Historic Bearden and more, Esther Sitver is a Knoxville, TN-based illustrator who merges vintage aesthetics with contemporary progressive ideas and humor.

She started drawing as a kid, which led to creating postcards sold out of a shoe box. Since then, she has expanded into stickers, prints, and so many more postcard designs. Under the same theme of breathing new life into old things, she upcycles lightly used shoes with leather paints. Sitver draws with an old-fashioned dip pen and colors digitally in Photoshop. Her love for traditional pen and ink drawing pulls together her specialties: portraiture/figure drawing, editorial illustration, pattern design, and Plein Air Painting.

To see more of her artwork, visit her website.