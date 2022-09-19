KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There is no question as to why Knoxville is the official Maker City.

The Maker Exchange is officially open and welcoming local makers and the community to connect in a vibrant, fresh, and unique space.

Located off Clinch Ave in between the Tennessean Hotel and the new Marriot Knoxville, makes for a perfect location.

The building features a restaurant, coffee shop, and gallery featuring local makers. Dogwood Arts has been tasked to curate the retail space, known as The Curio, and regularly showcase local makers, crafters, artists, and entrepreneurs. Shannon Herron, with Dogwood Arts, suggests you stop by for a quick drink or bite when heading to nearby venues such as World’s Fair Park, the Convention Center, or even Neyland Stadium.

This is a space designed for many to stop in, collaborate, meet, study, and thrive.

Herron says local makers are featured from the ceilings to the floors in the building. Light fixtures, tables, and even door handles all are made locally.

For more information on the Maker Exchange and all of its amenities, visit their website.