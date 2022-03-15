KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Anyone always on the go will be needing their next meal from this local business.

Hope Westall, founder and CEO of Alt Route Meals, stopped in to give us a little taste at what makes her on-the-go meals so unique.

Alt Route Meals was created for the average person who is always on their feet, to access nutritious, clean, plant based meals.

These dehydrated meals are meant for those who are spending most of their time outdoors for long periods of time. Whether cycling, hiking, skiing, or sailing, Alt Route Meals provides a quick and easy way to eat clean and well.

Westall created her business after realizing their wasn’t a sustainable and nutritious meal for those who wander. She knew she needed to create something easy, affordable, and powerful.

Alt Route Meals has partnered up with local retailers as well as the big box stores such as Dicks House of Sport.

For more information on Alt Route Meals and to try your first batch now, visit their website and Instagram page.