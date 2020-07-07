MAKER MONDAY: BlackByrd Jewelry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “Eclectic, classic and repurposed,” Heather Eggleston, owner of BlackByrd Jewelry, said when describing her brand. “I’m taking something old that nobody wants anymore, and I’m putting new life into it.”

Eggleston has made it her mission to empower women with boho-chic style jewelry, accented with letter-by-letter hand-stamped metal work, to encourage women through mottoes, messages and memos to remind them of their power that lies inside.

BlackByrd Jewelry is meant to spread the dream of Heather Eggleston: to travel. Her jewelry has traveled all over East Tennessee and beyond, and is sold locally at Folly Boutique, Whimsy & A Dream, Ijams Nature Center and Outta the Attic. Adornments can also be purchased on Etsy.