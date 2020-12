KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Maker City Holiday Marketplace is the perfect spot to shop for last minute gifts this holiday season!

Brigid Oesterling of Brigid KO Designs shares her incredible, unique and beautiful handmade jewelry with the East Tennessee community in the final days of the holiday season.

Oesterling is grateful for a city that supports local businesses and encourages the community to shop local, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.