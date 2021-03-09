MAKER MONDAY: Clinch River Brewing

NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) – Behind the brews at Clinch River Brewery is one dynamic duo showcasing their girl power in a male-dominated industry.

Head Brewer, Jordan Skeen, and Assistant Brewer, Alex Shirey, both love what they do and give visitors from East Tennessee and beyond a glimpse into their lives as they craft beer.

Skeen and Shirey encourage visitors to pop in after a day spent in Anderson County for beers on tap, crawlers, growlers and canned beers paired with Louisiana style comfort food inside of Norris Dam State Park.

