KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to her artistry, Chloe Melton is placing no limitations on what she can do.

Chloe’s interest in art was sparked at a young age, and from then on, she has aimed to create pieces that make people feel something. Melton, whose works have been displayed across the region and at the nation’s Capitol, graduated with an art degree from Maryville College and created Clover Fine Arts as a way to share her creations with others. Chloe said instead of niching down to one specific art form, she is going to learn and try out as many art forms as she possibly can.

If you would like to learn more about Chloe’s business, you can head to the Clover Fine Arts Facebook or Instagram pages for more information.