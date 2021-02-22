MAKER MONDAY: Coulis Beard Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Garnish the beard with Coulis Beard Co.

Shawnry and Nikki Baker started the Coulis Beard Co. out of a need to end the unfortunate chronicles of a prickly beard.

“He kept pricking me with his beard,” Nikki Baker said and encouraged her husband to find a solution to his problem.

After trying several failed attempts with beard care products, Shawnry decided it was time to create his own, and that was the beginning of the Coulis Beard Company.

Now, this dynamic duo has eight fragrances in both of their premiere products: beard balms and beard oils. Items can be found online via Facebook, Instagram, and pretty soon on the couple’s website.

Stay tuned for spring pop-ups around East Tennessee with the Coulis Beard Co. and encourage the the beard connoisseur in your life to check out these products that promise to “garnish the beard.”

