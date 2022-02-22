KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Since 1999, a local company has been making East Tennesseans fall in love with their furniture.

Crown Upholstery, owned and operated by Wes and Jesica Breitenbach, is located at 726 Chickamauga Avenue in Knoxville. The married couple specializes in restoring and reinventing furniture through the use of different fabrics like leather. They are also teaching their skills to others, and will soon open up a second location in Knoxville for upholstery classes located at 5403 Western Avenue.

If you would like to learn more about this business or sign up for one of their classes, you can head to the Crown Upholstery website for more information.