KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local East Tennessee man is doing more for our community than just being a photographer.

Houston Vandergriff, owner of Downs & Towns, started his photography journey in 2019 capturing photos from all over the world.

Vandergriff has traveled to 26 countries, 49 states, and all 95 counties during his lifetime, and with a camera in his hand he has captured some remarkable work along the way.

Houston was born with Down Syndrome, a genetic disorder that has caused some major health problems in his life. However, he has not allowed his condition to halt his passion and success.

His story has been admired all over the world and has amassed a social following for many wanting to walk this journey with him. His Instagram page has over 27,000 followers, and has gone viral on TikTok twice generating millions of views.

For more information on Houston and Downs & Towns, visit his website.