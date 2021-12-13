KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Maker Monday is back with customizable, holiday gift ideas.

Molly Rose, owner of English Rose Farms, gave us a close look into her artisan gifts.

English Rose Farms makes customizable soaps, candles, bath products, and more.

Rose can make a candle or soap bar into any item or concept you can think of. She has made soap bars look like lemons, pears, clouds, and even Swiss cheese.

These products not only make the best holiday gifts, but give you the opportunity to shop local this season.

For more information and to order your own customizable gift, contact Molly.