MAKER MONDAY: Euphoric Cheese Shop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Experience euphoria at the Euphoric Cheese Shop!

What began as merely an idea for two friends has beautifully bloomed into a cheese shop full of delicacies for the East Tennessee community to enjoy. With cheeses from all across the globe, Amy Burritt and Cheri Intveld are serving up charcuterie boards all while helping customers sample, select and savor cheese in all of its varying forms.

Stop in at 139 West End Ave, Knoxville, TN 37934 to sample a variety of different cheeses, local honey and fresh ingredients to savor with the perfect pick of cheese.

