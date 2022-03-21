KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Accessorize while shopping local.

Jim Gentry is a fiber artist here in East Tennessee. He takes fiber strings and turns them into some very intricate looking jewelry.

Gentry is currently the President of the Foothills Craft Guild Board of Directors, and has been a part of the Guild for a long time.

He makes many items out of fiber strings including hat accessorizes, necklaces, bracelets, and more. Gentry has also published a book discussing all of the bases of knot jewelryand its’ technique.

Recently, the Foothills Crafts Guild hosted their Foothills Crafts Guild Artisan Market that brought out many from all over the region to see these crafter’s talent up close.

For more information on the Foothills Craft Guild, visit their website.