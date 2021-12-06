KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Maker Monday is back this week with a new and inspiring maker.

Stephanie Milberry, owner of French Twist Pop Up, showcased all of her amazing work.

Milberry makes beautiful felt and beaded garlands, as well as kitchen linens and pillows. Now that it is the Holiday season, she is now making ornaments, stockings, and tree garlands, to give your home some extra décor.

She even has learned how to combine the Holidays with our recent struggles of Covid-19. She even makes tiny masks for your Elf on The Shelves.

Elf on the Shelf with mask

For more information and how to shop this Holiday season, visit her shop.