MAKER MONDAY: Hairston’s Naturals

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said his administration was “ready to provide all the assistance that’s needed" in response to a massive wildfire in California and to Hurricane Ida, which knocked out power and wreaked havoc along the Gulf Coast before causing deadly flooding and tornadoes in the Northeast.

Storm damage from Hurricane Ida shocked officials Thursday just days after the powerful hurricane pounded Louisiana and worked its way up the coast, devastating entire communities with severe winds and floods.