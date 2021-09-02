MAKER MONDAY: Hairston’s Naturals

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tonya Hairston is the owner and creator of Hairston’s Naturals products. She is a Health Practitioner/Master Herbalist with an extensive background in dermatology. All of Hairston’s Naturals products are 100% natural, and handmade with certified organic ingredients. Hairston’s Naturals hair products are formulated to stimulate hair growth while creating a healthy environment for your strands to thrive. Her skin products will help you achieve that flawless, glowing, elastic skin you’ve been longing for. Restore and renew your skin with Hairston’s Naturals skin products. Check out Hairston’s Naturals products at hairstonsnaturals.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Cat survives Middle Tennessee flooding

Man charged with arson after fire damages Knoxville church

Alcoa City Schools closed Friday due to COVID illness

6 new deaths and nearly 5,000 active cases of COVID-19 reported in Knox County

Knox County Board of Education votes against mask mandate

Amazon hiring for tech, corporate positions