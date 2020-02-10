MAKER MONDAY: Harper’s Naturals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From face washes and shampoos to body scrubs and bath bombs, Harper’s Naturals is making the transition to chemical free, all natural skincare, a breeze.

Tanika Harper, founder of Harper’s Naturals, began her healthy skin care journey after a diagnosis that required her to change her skin care routine. After Harper discerned it was time to create her own products, she not only cultivated the perfect results to meet her personal needs, but began to transform the lives of others around her, with pure, chemical free skin care blends.

For the full scope of products offered by Harper’s Naturals, head to Mast General Store located on Gay St. or shop online with Harper’s Naturals.