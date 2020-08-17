MAKER MONDAY: Hem It Up

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the past two decades, Kamesha Bowen-Jenkins has worked from home as a tailor.

Now, in the middle of a global pandemic, she is opening up the next chapter of her book: a storefront for her bridal alterations company, Hem It Up.

Jenkins adores every single aspect of perfecting and tailoring wedding gowns for “brides-to-be.” She believes that offering brides a smooth experience from start to finish on their bridal alterations, means there’s one less things to worry about on their big day.

To book an appointment with Kamesha, email hemitup110@gmail.com, or give her a phone call at (865) 406- 9338.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.