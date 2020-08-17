MAKER MONDAY: Hem It Up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the past two decades, Kamesha Bowen-Jenkins has worked from home as a tailor.

Now, in the middle of a global pandemic, she is opening up the next chapter of her book: a storefront for her bridal alterations company, Hem It Up.

Jenkins adores every single aspect of perfecting and tailoring wedding gowns for “brides-to-be.” She believes that offering brides a smooth experience from start to finish on their bridal alterations, means there’s one less things to worry about on their big day.

To book an appointment with Kamesha, email hemitup110@gmail.com, or give her a phone call at (865) 406- 9338.