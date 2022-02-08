KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready to look stylish in a sustainable way.

Georgia Vogel, owner and designer at Honeymouth Leather Goods, stopped in to talk all about her products that you will want to get your hands on.

Honeymouth is located om 125 S Central St. Knoxville, TN 37902 and has a variety of leather goods, including handbags, wallets, home décor, luggage, and more.

Honeymouth’s brand mission is to empower women through their passions and help them shine on the outside. The store also carries multiple women and minority owned products and items. Aside from carrying multiple lines, Honeymouth is also offering personal customizations on any piece. This can allow you to have a one-of-a-kind item from the line.

Georgia Vogel and the Honeymouth brand will be at this year’s Dogwood Arts Home and Garden Show. Stop by her booth and take a piece home with you.

