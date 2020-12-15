MAKER MONDAY: Inkflow Art

Living East Tennessee

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “Colorful art for happy moments,” said Susan Verekar, owner of Ink Flow Art. That’s the mission behind the name.

Verekar, former handbag designer turned alcohol ink artist, began painting during the pandemic and birthed beautiful acrylics and alcohol ink into a variety of art mediums.

Order a one-of-a-kind gift for that special someone this holiday season. From masks and canvases to yoga mats and puzzles, Ink Flow Art is the perfect way to brighten up the holidays this year.

