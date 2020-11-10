MAKER MONDAY: Jane & Pearl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For many women, life changes dramatically after entering motherhood.

For Emily McClenagan, the time she normally spent volunteering in the the community, quickly became time that was dedicated to raising two daughters, after delivering a set of healthy twin girls in 2014.

While her time looked different, she searched for a way to to balance both motherhood and philanthropy and shortly thereafter Jane & Pearl was created. As her daughters grew older, McClenagan discovered that naptime was the perfect time to rediscover her passion for art and began painting with watercolors.

From there her watercolor greeting cards turned into beautiful house portraits and later evolved into custom watercolors for people to purchase. Though McClenagan’s time volunteering in the community shifted dramatically after becoming a mother, she made it her mission to donate all of her profits to different partnerships across the world.

From Afghanistan and Tijuana to refugees right here in Tennessee, McClenagan wants to use her love for art to continue to impact her world. Currently, all of McClenagan’s proceeds are donated to Thrive Parkridge, an after-school program in the Parkridge neighborhood of East Knoxville.

Sign up for her upcoming Watercolor Workshop at Bradley’s this Thursday, Nov. 12 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. to experience sweet treats, sensational sips and a private shopping experience, all while learning to create watercolor holiday tags! Space is limited; sign up here.

Don’t forget to place orders for custom Christmas gifts from Jane & Pearl online or via Instagram.