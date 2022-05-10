KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Immerse yourself in artwork that combines nature and femininity to create a masterpiece.

Jessica Burleson Art represents the best of culture, women, and the great outdoors in various pieces.

Jessica describes herself as a “Latina Feminist Contemporary Fine Artist” on her Instagram page. As a Panamanian-American, Burleson uses her culture and background to inspire many items she has created.

Her latest exhibit “Don’t Touch” emerged in March of 2022. The collection was named after the strong urge for many wanting to feel her artwork. You will have to purchase your own to get your hands on one of them.

For more information on Jessica Burleson Art, visit the website.