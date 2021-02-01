MAKER MONDAY: K.C. Colemon Beauty & Styling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Haven’t you heard? K.C. Styled It!

East Tennessee stylist Kristen “K.C.” Colemon has a passion for fashion and a larger than life personality to match. With a love for all things beauty and style, this Atlanta native and Knoxville transplant is using her talents to make Knoxville a better place through style.

From hair and make-up to closet revamps and branding photography, K.C. Colemon does it all and does it well! Colemon said it’s empowering to make men and women feel comfortable in their skin through their clothes.

Shop K.C.’s beauty and styling services online and fall in love with your body all over again by dressing it well.

