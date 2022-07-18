KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local maker is showing off luxury handmade goods.

Rob Keeton knew he always wanted to create using leather since he was young. Originally from South Kentucky, Keeton brought his business and craft to Knoxville and currently has a storefront on Central Ave.

He creates leather goods to be used as decor, apparel and accessories. He also creates custom leather products and says it is his favorite part about his job.

From wallets, knife holders, gun carriers, flasks, bags, and more, these products will make the perfect gifts.

Rob is also a part of Maker City, a network that creates a space for local crafters, entrepreneurs, inventors, and makers to provide resources and collaborations to further their journey’s.

For more information on Keeton Leather and to buy your first piece today, visit his website.