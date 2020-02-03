1  of  2
MAKER MONDAY: Marc Nelson Denim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Marcus Hall, founder of Marc Nelson Denim is the mastermind behind the hand-crafted, custom made, simple, Southern unique denim products.

Hall is a proud, East Knoxvillian, carrying on the legacy of his ancestors that preceded him and worked inside of the Levi’s factory, formerly located off of Cherry Street in Knoxville.

Taking his passion and love for sewing, fashion and denim, he’s perfected the timeless classic of a pair of jeans and upscale fashion for both men and women.

Stop by the Marc Nelson Denim showroom located at 700 E. Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917 to see how these high quality denim jeans and custom blazers provide all of his customers, with the perfect fit!

