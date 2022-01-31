KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We are unveiling a new maker with a story behind their craft.

Master Repurposers, founded by Debbie Meritsky, has created a way to take your unwanted items and materials and give them a new breath of life.

From jewelry to home decor to even artwork, Meritsky finds a new way to turn something old into something new.

As a former B&B owner in New York, Meritsky and her husband relocated to turn a small portion of their business into a fully operating dream.

Master Repurposers also offers teaching workshops for all of their pieces.

Alongside her repurposed pieces, after having a background in French Cuisine, Meritsky makes her own granola that you can also purchase.

For more information and to shop their store, visit their website.