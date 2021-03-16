MAKER MONDAY: Melissa Everett Textiles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Self-taught quilter, Melissa N. Everett, founder of Melissa Everett Textiles, is sharing hope through quilting.

With a unique niche in the textile world, Everett offers a rare combination of screen-printing, quilting and original designs into her artistry.

For the past decade, Everett has honed her craft to incorporate justice, equality and peace into all of her works of art and has successfully modernized quilting through the exploration of color, shape and texture.

Everett sells not only her beautiful quilts to customers all across the country, but personalized hand-crafted masks, tea towels and cloth napkin sets. Shop online or locally at the Mid Mod Collective.