KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local maker is helping many learn a valuable skill while practicing self love.

Laurie Kay, founder of Monsters Made with Love, left her job in automotive to do something greater.

Monsters Made with Love is a way for adults and children to learn how to sew but do it imperfectly.

As a part of Maker City and the Mayor’s Maker Council, Kay has been teaching many to strive for imperfection to learn a necessary skill. She teaches workshops to all ages, as well as sells starter kits so you can do it yourself.

