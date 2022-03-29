KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local company offers unique, children’s furniture for the minimalist mind.

Nephew Furniture has been operating for about three years and recently re-launched in January 2022. Owner, Frank Bowles, created his company with the mindset of décor and environmentalism.

By using locally-sourced, non-toxic lumber, Bowles is able to create a piece of furniture as pure as it gets.

With every purchase, Bowles plants a tree in efforts to give back to the environment.

Currently, you can buy tables and chairs, but not for long. Bowles is working on rocking chairs for new moms and says this is just one of many new furniture pieces he will soon be adding to his business.

For more information on Nephew Furniture, visit their website.