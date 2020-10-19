MAKER MONDAY: Oglewood Avenue Modern Houseplant Boutique

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The leaves may be falling this autumn, but one new local shop is in full bloom.

Oglewood Avenue is a modern houseplant boutique dedicated to building up your confidence in plant care.

Owner and Founder, Jade Adams, began her journey with houseplants after learning to care for a funeral plant she received after her fiancée’s passing. This tragedy allowed her to persevere even through the sorrow, which later bloomed into new life, hope and an entrepreneurial journey that has resulted into her new business: Oglewood Avenue.

Adams aspires to use her new platform as a Black-owned business to plant seeds of change in Knoxville. Eternally grateful for the community’s support, Adams is ready to serve the city that poured into her by allowing her vision of a plant shop come to fruition.

The modern houseplant boutique sells indoor tropical plants, succulents, cacti, large and mini plants, perfect for any space. The doors to Oglewood Avenue are open Wednesday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday- Sunday from 10 a.m. 6 p.m.

Stop in today to visit Jade Adams for indoor plants to spruce up the home, plant interior styling and plant consultations.