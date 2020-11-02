MAKER MONDAY: Poppin’ Picnic Co.

Living East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Did someone say a ‘plush, pop-up picnic’?

Birthed out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaley Wallace and her husband Zack ventured off to create a safe space for East Tennesseans to enjoy the outdoors and a luxurious picnic experience.

Through the Poppin’ Picnic Co. the Wallaces are putting a spin on a traditional picnic where luxury meets sweet treats and an experience that will last a lifetime.

Interested in booking a pop-up picnic? Head online for the full scope of picnic packages and fun add-ons to add to this outdoor (or indoor) picnic experience.

