KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready for some unique holiday gift ideas.

Shopping local just got easier with this week’s feature maker, RaBo Design.

Husband and wife duo, Julie Rabun and Michael Bobo teamed up to bring East Tennessee some local crafts everyone will need.

They specialize in woodworking, illustraions, and graphic design.

Head over to their Instagram and website to see how you can get yourself a RaBo Design.