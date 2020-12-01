MAKER MONDAY: Scent-sational candles this holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Karolina Trejos stumbled into the candle making industry after discovering that store-bought candles just weren’t doing the trick anymore.

Through trial and error, Trejos experimented with her own hand-crafted candles made from soy wax, which eventually opened the doors to her own line of candles: K-Candles Co.

For the past eight years, she has poured hundreds of candles that have been purchased from people all across the community, state and the country, but more importantly, Trejos is thankful for the Knoxville community that has poured into her for nearly a decade.