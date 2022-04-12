KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready to wear your next favorite piece from a local maker.

Paige Neuhauser, founder and designer of That Clay Girl Co., gave us a look into her hand-made jewelry and décor.

In 2019, That Clay Girl Co was born. While starting out in the paper industry, Neuhauser became fascinated with creating wearable items, and decided to work with clay.

You can shop earrings, necklaces, bracelets and even wall décor online as well as various local shops including Rala and Honeymouth.

Neuhauser shared her gratitude and appreciation to Maker City. “The resources Knoxville has for makers is unlike any other,” she expresses.

For more information on That Clay Girl Co. and how you can order your next piece, visit her website.