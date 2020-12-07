MAKER MONDAY: That Clay Girl Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One local businesswoman is turning clay into beautiful, wearable art.

Paige Neuhauser, founder and owner of That Clay Girl Co., shared her new-found passion for polymer clay, which has transformed into a new business. After coming across a random video in January 2019 of a someone working with polymer clay, she set out to pick up a new hobby that’s now become another source of income.

Neuhauser has poured into her craft over the past year, and is excited about being able to take her passion for polymer clay and bring joy to anyone who purchases her products.

Shop one one-of-a-kind earrings, hair clips, ornaments, key chains, and so much more this holiday season via the Maker City Holiday Marketplace, Instagram, Facebook or Etsy.

